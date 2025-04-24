Ramaphosa says call with Trump not linked to Zelensky’s visit
Discussion with US president planned 'well in advance' and is not a diplomatic response to Ukraine leader's working visit
24 April 2025 - 13:32
UPDATED 24 April 2025 - 19:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa says discussions with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the war between Russia and Ukraine had been scheduled well in advance and should not be interpreted as a diplomatic response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s presence in the country.
The conversation between Ramaphosa and Trump follows similar talks SA’s leader held with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, as Pretoria continues to navigate a careful diplomatic balance amid the ongoing war in Ukraine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.