Ramaphosa names four for deputy justice post
The nominations may raise eyebrows as none of the candidates have been drawn from the ranks of the Constitutional Court
24 April 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has nominated four candidates for the vacant deputy chief justice position: Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, Supreme Court of Appeal president Mahube Molemela, Free State judge president Cagney Musi and Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi.
Letters have been sent to leaders of political parties in parliament and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) asking them for their views on the candidates...
