Ramaphosa and Trump agree over ending Ukraine war in call
The presidents also concurred in a telephonic conversation that ‘good relations’ should be fostered between SA and the US
24 April 2025 - 13:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed solutions to resolve the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict in a telephonic conversation.
The discussion between Ramaphosa and Trump also focused on US and SA relations, with both agreeing on a “need to foster good relations between our two countries”, Ramaphosa’s office wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. ..
