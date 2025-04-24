Luthuli inquest told ANC and apartheid leaders agreed not to prosecute political killings
Chief’s grandson says the president-general’s death was made to look like a suicide or an accident
24 April 2025 - 20:10
UPDATED 24 April 2025 - 21:05
The ANC and the National Party struck a deal not to prosecute culprits behind political killings and should be probed, an inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli heard on Thursday.
Luthuli’s grandson, Mthunzi Luthuli, wrapping up his testimony in the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, criticised the party his grandfather led, saying ANC leadership allowed people that he believed murdered Luthuli to die and then initiated an inquest into his death. ..
