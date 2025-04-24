National

Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding

Power utility says load-shedding will remain in effect until 5am on Friday

24 April 2025 - 17:19
by TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eskom says a number of factors have placed strain on its system. Picture: 123RF/loganban
Eskom says a number of factors have placed strain on its system. Picture: 123RF/loganban

Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Thursday, saying that higher-than-expected electricity demand, the loss of generation units and extensive planned maintenance have placed strain on the system.

It said stage 2 load-shedding will remain in effect until 5am on Friday.

“Given these ongoing constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly to help reduce pressure on the grid. Eskom sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Court orders Tshwane to stop cutting RAF CEO ...
National
2.
ANC and DA finalising out-of-court settlement on ...
National
3.
Judges scrutinise Godongwana’s powers in VAT ...
National
4.
Mantashe sets BEE rules in blueprint for oil and ...
National / Science & Environment
5.
Court sets aside R1bn SANParks contract awarded ...
National

Related Articles

Joburg water and power issues spook Libstar

Companies / Retail & Consumer

SA risks divestment if it clings to fossil fuel-based electricity, finds global ...

Economy

ArcelorMittal SA buckles under R3.2bn power bill

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.