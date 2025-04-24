Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom says a number of factors have placed strain on its system. Picture: 123RF/loganban
Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Thursday, saying that higher-than-expected electricity demand, the loss of generation units and extensive planned maintenance have placed strain on the system.
It said stage 2 load-shedding will remain in effect until 5am on Friday.
“Given these ongoing constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly to help reduce pressure on the grid. Eskom sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and will continue to provide updates as necessary.”
