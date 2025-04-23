National

WATCH: Regulating SA’s booming online gambling industry

Business Day TV speaks to Nkoatse Mashamaite, chief compliance officer at the National Gambling Board

23 April 2025 - 19:38
Picture: 123rf.com
Online gambling in SA is poised for growth and is expected to expand by nearly 12% in 2030, driven by a rapid advancements in technology and increased adoption. Business Day TV spoke to Nkoatse Mashamaite, chief compliance officer at the National Gambling Board, about the growth trend and efforts to regulate the online gambling industry.

