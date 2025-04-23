National

Tshwane and Joburg on high alert during heavy rainfall

Cut-off low weather system expected to move into the western interior on Wednesday

23 April 2025 - 12:12
by Shonisani Tshikalange
The City of Tshwane and City of Johannesburg emergency services departments say they will continue to monitor weather reports. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/DEAAN VIVIER
The Tshwane and Johannesburg metros remain on high alert after a yellow level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng.

About a 60%-80% chance of rain is expected in Tshwane, and severe thunderstorms are expected to persist from about 11am until midnight.

On Tuesday, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) announced that a cut-off low weather system was expected to move into the western interior on Wednesday. The system is forecast to move slowly eastward and is likely to leave the country by Saturday.

Saws warned of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms across the central and eastern regions, with rainfall expected to exceed 50mm in the eastern parts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The City of Tshwane and City of Johannesburg emergency services departments (EMS) said they would continue to monitor weather reports and remain on high alert for related emergencies.

Tshwane EMS department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the effect of severe thunderstorms may lead to localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.

NOMHLE NGWENYA: Is the SA economy prepared for repetitive weather shocks?

The country needs robust actions or the economy will experience significant losses
Opinion
1 day ago

“Large amounts of small hail may fall. Damaging winds and excessive lightning may result in house or other structural fires. Disruptions to traffic can be expected due to major roads being flooded, with minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions. There may be localised service disruptions due to power failures and damage to infrastructure. There may be damage to formal and informal settlement houses or structures and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and rivers,” he said.

Mnguni called on communities to stay indoors if possible and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines and so on), which may be hit by lightning.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to be cautious while driving, keeping a safe following distance and avoiding crossing flooded bridges and low-lying areas.

“We remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergency,” Mulaudzi said.

Saws said severe thunderstorms associated with flooding of roads and settlements, and damage or loss of infrastructure, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock are expected, specially over the Free State and North West. There is also a possibility of damaging hail.

TimesLIVE

Aftermath of floods costs eThekwini R1.4bn and counting

Three people from two homes in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, were buried alive by mudslides when their houses collapsed
National
1 month ago

Hlabisa says state of disaster vital after deadly floods hit KZN again

At least 22 die in downpours and destruction  in February
National
1 month ago

Creecy warns weather havoc is damaging transport infrastructure

Minister concerned about the effects of climate change on SA’s road network and calls for forward planning
National
1 month ago
