State agency calls for investigation into 22 laptops that cost R2m
The procurement of pricey computers by the Mpumalanga department of basic education has raised questions
23 April 2025 - 16:00
The government’s agency in charge of buying computing equipment on behalf of its various departments has joined calls for an investigation into a dubious laptop procurement contract in Mpumalanga, distancing itself from the deal altogether.
Exorbitant pricing, markups and underhanded tendering activities have been at the heart of a long list of corrupt dealings regarding procurement of various items by the government over the years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.