NLC and Parks Tau to oppose call to suspend lottery
Bidder for multibillion-rand tender for new operator objects to issuing of temporary licence
23 April 2025 - 15:33
The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) will tell the court next month that it cannot afford to have the sale of tickets suspended while eight bidders battle over a multibillion-ran tender to run the lottery because it would lead to market share losses.
The NLC, chaired by Barney Pityana, is opposing an application brought by one of the bidders, Wina Njalo, to stop the commission and trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau from awarding a temporary, 12-month temporary licence until he decides on the preferred bidder...
