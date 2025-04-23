Dunstan Mlambo makes mediation mandatory for civil cases before trial
But the Personal Injury Plaintiff Lawyers Association says one aspect of the ruling is unfair to plaintiffs who have already waited years for their day in court
23 April 2025 - 10:59
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo made it mandatory on Tuesday for civil cases to go through mediation before trial as a measure to curb an “intolerable” caseload in high courts.
Mlambo issued a draft directive last month in which he proposed the introduction of obligatory mediation for civil cases before the court places the cases for trial, because the caseload for the high courts had “reached unmanageable levels”. ..
