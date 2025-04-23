Demarcation board begins ward delimitation process for 2026 polls
Political parties will watch the process closely as ward increases allow for greater representation on municipal councils
23 April 2025 - 16:53
The Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) has begun the ward delimitation consultation process, which is crucial for establishing political boundaries for the elections next year.
Its work is scheduled to be concluded in October and a report will be handed to the Electoral Commission (IEC). The IEC will then realign the voting districts based on the new ward boundaries determined by the board to ensure accurate voter registration before the 2026 local government elections. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.