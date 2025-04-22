SA’s latest employment equity targets are now in force, with companies legally required to meet specific transformation goals or face stiff penalties.
Business Day TV spoke to Piet le Roux, CEO of Sakeliga; Bruce Macgregor, director at Macgregor Erasmus Attorneys; and Thembi Chagonda, joint CEO of Global Business Solutions, to find out whether the targets are realistic and whether they are indicative of transformation.
NEWS LEADERS
WATCH: New employment equity targets in force
Business Day TV talks to three experts for more detail
