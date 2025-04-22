VAT hike unnecessary, says Dennis Davis
Retired judge and tax expert says money could easily be found elsewhere in Treasury’s R2-trillion budget
22 April 2025 - 17:47
UPDATED 22 April 2025 - 23:34
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana does not need to increase VAT by 50 basis points to raise R13.5bn, because the money could be easily found elsewhere in a budget of more than R2-trillion, says retired judge and tax expert Dennis Davis.
Davis chaired the eponymous tax committee that assessed SA’s tax policies and made recommendations to the National Treasury...
