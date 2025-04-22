SA trade and investment talks with US set to begin this week
First round of vital US-SA discussions will take place on home ground for trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau
22 April 2025 - 20:03
SA and the US are to begin bilateral talks this week, after the Trump administration’s imposition of global tariffs that disrupted markets and heightened fears of an economic downturn.
The talks will be held in SA and come after the appointment of the US chargé d’affaires David Greene in March and that of SA special envoy to the US Mcebisi Jonas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.