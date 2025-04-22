SA tops global list for friendliness but locals urge deeper reflection

Neighbourhood Watch members pose for a photo whilst tourists visit Vilakazi Street and Hector Pieterson Memorial in Orlando West, Soweto, Johannesburg, in this file photo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FANI MAHUNTSI
SA has been crowned the friendliest country in the world — but not all citizens are convinced the title tells the full story.
In a global study by international money transfer service Remitly, SA topped the list of 27 countries, scoring 34.63 out of 40 on the “agreeableness” trait of the Big 5 Personality Test, which is a widely used psychological model that gauges characteristics such as kindness, empathy and co-operation.
“Residents are known for being warm and welcoming, making it easy for travellers and visitors to feel at ease around them,” said Remitly in its report.
While many South Africans welcomed the recognition, others took a more nuanced view.
On Twitter, Nhlanhla Gezani Leonard agreed with the ranking, saying: “SA is one of the friendliest countries in the world. We are a loving and peaceful nation. We just have to solve several issues, then we’ll be more than friendly.”
However, Don Bruno Mtolo offered a more critical take, saying, “SA being labelled as the ‘Friendliest country in the world’ can be misleading. In some contexts, this ‘friendliness’ is interpreted as tolerance towards individuals, including some Europeans, who exploit local resources and show disregard for the native population.”
On Facebook, Jonathan Hattingh echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the complexities behind the country's warm exterior.
“South Africans are some of the warmest and most generous people you’ll meet. Ubuntu is real. But let’s not confuse the natural friendliness of our people with the overall lived experience in the country. Many locals are struggling under the weight of crime, unemployment and systemic failures that often overshadow that friendliness,” he said.
The study surveyed 3,000 participants in 27 countries, measuring responses to personality traits that reflect friendliness — such as generosity, helpfulness and concern for others. South Africans were found to be the most agreeable globally, with 97% of locals naming their own country as the friendliest in the world.
Remitly’s ranking is based on the average “agreeableness” scores from each country. According to the company, higher scores suggest respondents are more friendly, generous, helpful and optimistic about others — traits that promote strong social bonds.
The top five friendliest countries are SA; Greece, with a score of 33.71; Croatia with 33.50; Mexico with 33.47; and Sweden with 33.30.
Greece took second place with a strong cultural tradition of philoxenia, or “friend of a stranger”, and Croatia was praised for its sociable and welcoming locals, especially towards tourists. Mexico was known for its deep sense of community.
Meanwhile, the US ranked 15th and the UK came in 18th — though UK citizens were seen as the second friendliest by outsiders. More than half of respondents in all countries voted their own nation as the friendliest, with South Africans being the most patriotic in this regard.
Despite the accolades, Remitly acknowledged the importance of cultural immersion in building meaningful social ties. “Wherever you’re setting up a new life, it may take time but you’ll be sure to find like-minded people who will make your experience of living abroad more special,” it said.
Tshwane mayor plans six of the best for capital city
Gauteng metros seek to use U20 to boost investment
Time Out names Cape Town best city in the world for 2025
Record-breaking international flights as bumper tourism season kicks off in Cape Town
