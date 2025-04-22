SA mobile operators support regulations for satellites
Industry players stress importance of harmonising satellite licensing frameworks with global best practice
22 April 2025 - 05:00
SA’s mobile network operators are in support of a proposed framework to regulate satellite providers in the country’s growing satellite communications market.
The country is seen as being behind the curve in adopting the connectivity underpinned by low Earth-orbiting (LEO) satellites, which have grown in favour as a way to plug connectivity gaps, with Elon Musk’s Starlink being the best-known such service...
