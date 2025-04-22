Luthuli was killed by apartheid regime, ANC’s Jeff Radebe tells inquest

An inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli was told on Tuesday that the leader was killed by the apartheid regime because he was regarded as a threat.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC convener Jeff Radebe, who took the witness stand in the Pietermaritzburg high court, said the murder took place because under Luthuli’s leadership the ANC had started to become more militant against the apartheid government.

Radede said under his leadership, the ANC’s military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe and the ANC Youth League were formed.

He said the blueprint of the Freedom Charter was adopted in Kliptown in 1955 while Luthuli was at the helm of the ANC.

“During Luthuli’s leadership, the defiance campaigns were intensified and as a result the apartheid government regarded our president-general as a danger, so he had to be killed,” Radebe said.

He said despite various banning orders against him including house arrest, Luthuli was able to hold secret meetings plotting against the apartheid government.

Prosecutor advocate Ncedile Dunywa put it to Radebe that his evidence on Luthuli’s militancy was in contrast to the picture created of a man of God who loved peace.