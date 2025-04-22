Judges scrutinise Godongwana’s powers in VAT increase
Western Cape High Court intends to deliver ruling by April 29
22 April 2025 - 20:12
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s power in deciding on the implementation of a VAT increase took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
The DA and EFF are seeking final relief from the Western Cape High Court in the form of an urgent interdict to suspend the decision to increase the VAT rate and to prevent the SA Revenue Service (Sars) from implementing the minister’s decision to increase it...
