Nine lottery whistle-blowers to share R20m in reparations
New framework intended to guide truth-teller protection programme and ensure safeguards for those who speak up
21 April 2025 - 18:04
The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has set aside R20m to pay reparations to nine whistle-blowers who reported the deep corruption that plagued the organisation.
Members of staff were punished or driven out of their jobs for blowing the whistle on corruption and NLC commissioner Jodie Scholtz, who met with the victims, described their experiences as “heart-wrenching”, noting that their lives were “turned upside down” due to their dismissals. ..
