EFF to march against Orania’s existence as a white separatist town

21 April 2025 - 13:15
by Kim Swartz
An EFF delegation led by commissar Shadrack Tlhaole arrive for a meeting with the Freedom Front Plus and leadership of Orania. Picture: FACEBOOK/EFF NORTHERN CAPE
EFF members in the Northern Cape are expected to march to Premier Zamani Saul’s office on Tuesday to protest against the existence of Orania. 

Party members said the town’s existence to preserve Afrikaner culture was a “smokescreen for a hidden agenda to preserve apartheid ideologies with the hope that someday, apartheid will be order of the day”.

“South Africa is a sovereign state and cannot allow for the autonomy of various groupings and the creation of interstates based on false claims of preserving culture which is already protected and provided for in the constitution of the republic,” said the EFF in the Northern Cape. 

“Allowing such settlement arrangements within a sovereign state has already led to calls by various other groupings for their own independence based on ethnicity and culture.”

Orania is a white separatist town founded by Afrikaners located along the Orange River in the Karoo. 

Provincial chairperson commissar Shadrack Tlhaole told SABC News that despite discussions between the Freedom Front Plus party and leaders of Orania, the march would take place because the EFF wanted to see other races living in the town. 

“We believe that segregation is what destroyed our country ... what we raised with the community of Orania and its leadership is something that we must stand against and defend the interest and sovereignty of this country,” said Tlhaole. 

The party called on the government to review Orania’s existence and for the dismantling of the town which was “brewing” racism, segregation and trampling on principles. 

Orania wants Donald Trump’s help to become a state

Last week community leaders from Orania visited the US seeking recognition as an autonomous entity
2 weeks ago

Afrikaners give a polite ‘no thanks’ to Trump’s emigration offer

Executive order to cut aid to SA over the recent Expropriation Act holds door open to resettlement in the US
2 months ago

JUSTICE MALALA: South Africa, a country without shame

Our politicians want nothing to do with accountability — Thembi Simelane, the MK Party MPs and John Steenhuisen are proof of this
7 months ago

CHRIS ROPER: Our freedom, but at your expense

The recently formed Afrikaner Foundation appears to come straight out of the pyramid scheme playbook
9 months ago

FF Plus wants ANC to recognise Afrikaner-only Orania

The party says its proposals exclude participation in government, but a position in the ‘accountability ecosystem for local government’
10 months ago
