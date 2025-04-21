National

DA sounds alarm after ‘recurring’ fires at health facilities

Blaze rips through accident and emergency unit of Thembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital

21 April 2025 - 16:19
by Luyolo Mkentane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni (Tembisa became Thembisa in 2020). Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Thembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni (Tembisa became Thembisa in 2020). Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Concerns have been raised over recurring fires at Gauteng health facilities, with the DA sounding the alarm over hospitals’ noncompliance with health and safety regulations.

This follows a devastating fire that ripped through the accident and emergency unit of the Thembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni at the weekend. 

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said the party is demanding a speedy investigation and consequences for any identified failures that may have contributed to the fire on Saturday. 

Bloom said none of Gauteng’s 37 public hospitals comply fully with the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHS), with fire being the biggest risk. 

“This is according to a recent Gauteng health department presentation to an oversight committee in the Gauteng legislature,” he said. 

“Sixteen hospitals scored less than 75% OHS compliance, mostly because of missing fire prevention and fire suppression equipment, and lack of fire signage and escape lighting. Thembisa Hospital only scored 72% OHS compliance, the same as the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital despite their previous fire.” 

The Thembisa hospital fire comes almost four years after a fire caused the evacuation of 700 patients and the destruction of about R40m in hospital supplies at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on April 16 2021. 

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said in a statement that patients were safely evacuated from Thembisa hospital and there were no injuries or casualties reported because of the fire incident. 

“The hospital is currently not receiving patients and will remain on divert [for ambulances] until further notice. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The public will be kept updated on any development about the situation,” Modiba said. 

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “We understand the distress that this incident may have caused to staff, patients and their families. We will restore the damaged unit. We will continue caring for our patients, and we will continue communicating openly and honestly as we recover.” 

Bloom said: “Unfortunately, there is a history of drawn-out investigations and lack of consequences after previous hospital fires. While arson has been identified as the cause of the devastating fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital five years ago, the hospital CEO was not fired despite identified deficiencies in a report by the State Security Agency. There has also been no progress in apprehending the arsonists.” 

He said Thembisa hospital has been “mismanaged and looted by fishy contracts for years now, and it does not even have a permanent CEO”. 

“A top-class CEO is urgently needed to ensure that full services are reinstated, and measures are taken to alleviate the severe overcrowding that will be worsened by the fire. The DA in Gauteng will push for full accountability and speedy efforts to fix Thembisa Hospital,” Bloom said. 

Cosatu Gauteng chair Amos Monyela said the labour federation was “deeply troubled” by the Thembisa hospital fire. 

“Hospitals are meant to provide medical care for the sick and injured, and it is crucial that they be safe spaces, but the recurring fires at health facilities remain a source of concern for the workers and the citizens of Gauteng,” he said. 

“Cosatu Gauteng urgently calls on the department of health and department of employment & labour to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the current state of all health institutions in the province to determine the extent of the occupational health and safety challenges, including the dilapidating infrastructure, prioritise necessary repairs or refurbishment and ensure compliance in terms of health and safety regulations.” 

The Gauteng health department was allocated a budget of R66bn for 2025/26 and a total of R209.1bn over the medium-term expenditure framework. 

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Court slams Gauteng health department over lack of cancer treatment

Judgment could lead to the procurement of life-saving radiation oncology treatment from the private sector
National
3 weeks ago

Gauteng finance head tables R527.2bn budget; warns of ‘liquidity crisis’

Province’s net cash balances projected to be negative by 2025/26 unless stict measure are implemented
National
1 month ago

Medical negligence payouts in Gauteng soar 36%

Business Day’s analysis of data shows Gauteng’s trajectory is in sharp contrast to most other provinces
National
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ace Magashule paid R10m after R255m asbestos ...
National
2.
No VAT hike means more debt and spending cuts, ...
National
3.
NHI adverts vital to counter ‘irrational and ...
National / Health
4.
DA sounds alarm after ‘recurring’ fires at health ...
National
5.
Nine lottery whistle-blowers to share R20m in ...
National

Related Articles

Joburg is crumbling. Here’s how it affects hospitals

Features

Charlotte Maxeke hospital: some good news, but worries remain

News & Fox

KARL LE ROUX: Motsoaledi should come clean about NHI cost before implementation

Opinion

Charlotte Maxeke hospital prioritises emergencies amid poor water supply

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.