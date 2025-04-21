Competition Commission gets extension for report on Big Tech
21 April 2025 - 16:12
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has granted competition authorities a four-month extension to finalise a report concluding its investigation into the impact of Big Tech on declining newsroom revenues in SA.
The 18-month period for completion of the inquiry and a final report was due to expire on April 23...
