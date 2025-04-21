National

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba hails Pope Francis as ‘champion of the poor’

21 April 2025 - 13:08
by Kim Swartz
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said the greater Christian family will miss Pope Francis as a great human being and a great church leader. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on Monday hailed the late Pope Francis as a “champion of the poor”. 

Makgoba said the “poor of the world will be those who will miss him the most as a champion and custodian of their hopes and dreams”. 

On behalf of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and with a heavy heart, I give thanks to God for the life of Pope Francis. For me, as for so many around the globe, his death feels almost like a personal loss,” said Makgoba. .

“On the numerous occasions I and my wife, Lungi, met him, he made you feel as if you were the only person in the world, holding you in his gaze with those piercing, warm and attentive eyes. 

“Our last meeting with him was particularly special, when he got out of his wheelchair and insisted on walking over to us, then sat down with those of us appointed to greet and engage with him. It was an indescribable experience.” 

He added the pontiff would be remembered as an incredible, prophetic pastor who embraced the marginalised, begging priests to identify with them as “shepherds living with the smell of sheep”. 

He was a master of gesture; he supported all. Though he primarily led the world’s Catholics, he also gave leadership to the whole Christian family. We will remember him for his wise counsel, posing deep theological questions, and his encyclical on care for the environment, Laudato Si', will resonate through generations as we seek to love God’s creation,” said Makgoba. 

TimesLIVE

