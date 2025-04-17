National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 14

Whitfield speaks to UK presenter Jeremy Vine

17 April 2025 - 10:31
Jeremy Vine is one the UK’s most popular presenters. Millions of people tune in to hear him — and talk to him — on Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 every day.

He opens up about some of the many decisions he’s made during a nearly 40-year broadcasting career.

What should he have done when John Prescott gave him an off-camera scoop at the 1995 Labour Conference (and what did he do)?

How do he and his team decide what goes into his shows? Why did he decide that the next thing for him was writing a crime novel? And why did he really decide to do Strictly Come Dancing? Listen in as one of our most versatile and best-loved broadcasters lets us in on some of his innermost thought processes.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew

Episode 7: Best of season 1

Episode 8: With Colin Ingram

Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey

Episode 10: With Mark Purdy

Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein

Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh

Episode 13: With Sara Collins

PODCAST: Experience versus theory in the tech job hunt

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jessica Hawkey, MD of redAcademy
Companies
20 hours ago

PODCAST: Four ways South Africa can boost global food security in the G20

As G20 president, South Africa is championing trade, fertiliser access and innovation to support agriculture across Africa and beyond
Opinion
1 day ago

PODCAST | Government’s push to grow start-up tech

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Vusi Skosana from Technology Innovation Agency, and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms
Companies
2 days ago
