Jeremy Vine is one the UK’s most popular presenters. Millions of people tune in to hear him — and talk to him — on Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 every day.
He opens up about some of the many decisions he’s made during a nearly 40-year broadcasting career.
What should he have done when John Prescott gave him an off-camera scoop at the 1995 Labour Conference (and what did he do)?
How do he and his team decide what goes into his shows? Why did he decide that the next thing for him was writing a crime novel? And why did he really decide to do Strictly Come Dancing? Listen in as one of our most versatile and best-loved broadcasters lets us in on some of his innermost thought processes.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 14
Whitfield speaks to UK presenter Jeremy Vine
The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
Catch up with previous episodes:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried
Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria
Episode 5: With Liv Boeree
Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew
Episode 7: Best of season 1
Episode 8: With Colin Ingram
Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey
Episode 10: With Mark Purdy
Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein
Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh
Episode 13: With Sara Collins
