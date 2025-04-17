No VAT hike means more debt and spending cuts, warns Enoch Godongwana
Government will need to plug the R13.5bn shortfall in revenue if the 0.5 percentage point VAT hike is suspended, says finance minister
17 April 2025 - 13:47
The government will either have to increase its debt or implement spending cuts to plug a R13.5bn shortfall in revenue should the 0.5 percentage point VAT hike be suspended, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said.
The VAT hike, which comes into effect on May 1, would stabilise the government’s revenue streams in the short term, allowing increased spending in education, health and upholding debt repayments, which were estimated to increase to 76.2% of GDP in 2025/2026, Godongwana said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.