Godongwana to lead SA team to IMF, World Bank meetings in Washington DC
Multilateral gatherings could be among the most momentous and difficult in many years
17 April 2025 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and their teams head to Washington DC this weekend for multilateral meetings that could be among the most momentous and difficult in many years.
They will as usual attend the IMF and World Bank’s spring meetings, which open on Monday. But this year’s meetings are special for SA which, as Group of Twenty (G20) president, will be hosting the G20 Finance Track meeting. This is the second of four Finance Track meetings which bring the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors together during the year...
