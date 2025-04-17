Call for government to make BEE premiums transparent
IRR Legal CEO Gabriel Crouse tells committee hearing Division of Revenue Bill should be amended
17 April 2025 - 05:00
A call has been made for an amendment to the Division of Revenue Bill, which divides national revenue between the three spheres of government.
Its purpose is to make the payment of BEE premiums in public procurement transparent and ideally reduce these premiums to zero to maximise value for money in government expenditure. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.