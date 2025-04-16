Luthuli did not commit suicide, daughter-in-law tells inquest
Wilhelmina Luthuli also rejects claims that former ANC president-general was partially deaf and blind
16 April 2025 - 20:35
The daughter-in-law of the late ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli has rejected claims he may have committed suicide in 1967.
The apartheid government claimed Luthuli was hit by a goods train at Gledhow station on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.