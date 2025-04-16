Cosas 4 judge to rule on trial recusal application next Wednesday
Judge knew two accused had been refused amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission
The judge in the world’s first-ever trial for the crime of apartheid will rule next Wednesday on whether he should recuse himself because he knew that the two accused former security policemen, who blew up four youths in 1982, were refused amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
Judge Dario Dosio heard argument in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday from counsel for former Vlakplaas askari Ephraim Mfalapitsa — once number three to uMkhonto we Sizwe chief Joe Modise — and former security branch explosives expert Christiaan Rorich, why he should turn the imminent trial over to another judge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.