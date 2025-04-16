Ace Magashule pleads not guilty in R250m tender fraud matter
The former Free State premier is charged with corruption relating to a R255m asbestos tender
16 April 2025 - 11:19
Former Free State premier Ace Magashule has pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption relating to a R255m asbestos tender case.
Magashule, businessperson Edwin Sodi and 16 other high-ranking provincial and national government officials appeared in the Bloemfontein high court on Wednesday, facing charges of corruption in the awarding of a tender for the removal of asbestos roofing from houses in 2014 to Sodi’s company...
