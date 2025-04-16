Ace Magashule paid R10m after R255m asbestos tender award, court hears
Former Free State premier pleads not guilty to charges of corruption regarding roofing removal project
16 April 2025 - 11:19
UPDATED 16 April 2025 - 20:00
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule received R10m shortly after Edwin Sodi’s company was paid R230m for a tender in 2014 to remove asbestos roofing from houses, the Free State high court heard on Wednesday.
Magashule and Sodi are among 13 people and five companies charged with corruption by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) relating to the R255m tender issued by the Free State’s human settlements department. All have pleaded not guilty...
