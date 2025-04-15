National

Sandton and Midrand systems to be affected by Rand Water repairs in May

Johannesburg Water says it will make arrangements for alternative water supply at strategic points

15 April 2025 - 09:41
by Staff Writer
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.
Rand Water will carry out two urgent maintenance operations on their infrastructure over two weeks next month, which will affect some of Johannesburg Water’s systems, the city has said.

Residents may experience poor pressure to no water during the maintenance period, Johannesburg Water said. 

The maintenance, scheduled to take place from May 2-16, will be conducted on the Palmiet pump station and will affect the following systems:

  • Sandton systems: Alexander Park reservoir; South Hills tower; Randjieslaagte reservoir and Linksfield reservoirs. 
  • Midrand systems: Rabie Ridge reservoir; Grand Central tower; President Park tower; Erand reservoir and Country View reservoir.

Johannesburg Water said it would make arrangements for alternative water supply at strategic points within the residential areas. However, residents have been urged to store water in preparation for the maintenance.

Full recovery of the systems will take several days after maintenance has been completed as reservoirs need to first build capacity after being empty.

Reimagining water and sanitation services provision

SPONSORED | An innovative water services delivery model promises a more sustainable and efficient management approach, ensuring better infrastructure ...
National
6 months ago
