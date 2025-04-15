Post Office BRPs clash with parliamentary committee
There is a possibility the business rescue practitioners could be summoned to appear before the committee
15 April 2025 - 16:03
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has expressed disapproval about the approach taken by the SA Post Office (Sapo) business rescue practitioners (BRPs) to not appear before a parliamentary committee.
Members of the National Council of Provinces select committee on economic development and trade were dissatisfied with the non-appearance on Tuesday by Sapo BRPs Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons at a virtual meeting and did not accept the delegation sent to represent them. They were meant to brief the committee on Sapo’s financial sustainability. ..
