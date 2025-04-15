Luthuli’s death not an accident, daughter-in-law tells court
Injuries former ANC leader sustained ‘contradict claim that he may have been hit by a train’
15 April 2025 - 20:17
The daughter-in-law of the late ANC president-general Albert Luthuli, told the Pietermaritzburg high court his family had always believed his death was not an accident but murder.
Wilhelmina May Luthuli, 77, who took the witness box on Tuesday, said there was a definite cover-up of the death of her father-in-law. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.