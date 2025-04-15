Ekurhuleni loses R85m tender payout appeal
SCA says municipality's argument of insufficient funds is no defence for failure to pay for IT contract
15 April 2025 - 17:18
Ekurhuleni metro has lost a legal battle against Telkom’s IT unit, Business Connexion, after abruptly cancelling an R85m tender awarded to the company.
The municipality’s appeal at the SCA to overturn the Johannesburg high court’s judgment that it pay R85m to the company plus interest accumulated over two years, was struck from the roll last week...
