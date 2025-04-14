DA leader John Steenhuisen, left, and President Cyril Ramaphosa shake hands in this file photo. Picture GCIS
Out of 13 surveyed countries that saw changes in government leadership last year, SA is one of only two to see a positive shift in trust, according to the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer Report SA. For more on the findings, Business Day TV spoke to Edelman SA CEO Karena Crerar.
WATCH: Trust in SA government sees cautious shift upwards
Business Day TV speaks to Karena Crerar, CEO of Edelman SA
