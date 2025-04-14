National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Trust in SA government sees cautious shift upwards

Business Day TV speaks to Karena Crerar, CEO of Edelman SA

14 April 2025 - 19:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen, left, and President Cyril Ramaphosa shake hands in this file photo. Picture GCIS
DA leader John Steenhuisen, left, and President Cyril Ramaphosa shake hands in this file photo. Picture GCIS

Out of 13 surveyed countries that saw changes in government leadership last year, SA is one of only two to see a positive shift in trust, according to the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer Report SA. For more on the findings, Business Day TV spoke to Edelman SA CEO Karena Crerar.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Leading parties ‘put SA first’ in renewed talks ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi ...
National
3.
RAF head Letsoalo will show bank statements to ...
National
4.
Tshwane mayor plans six of the best for capital ...
National
5.
Government reviews municipal funding model as ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.