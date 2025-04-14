National

Six accused of killing 18 in Lusikisiki make first high court appearance

State ready to proceed with Eastern Cape mass murder case but trial postponed to May 16

14 April 2025 - 19:52
by Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The state is ready to proceed with the trial of six men accused of murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki in September last year. Picture: LULAMILE FENI
The state is ready to proceed with the trial of six men accused of murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki in September last year. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

Six men charged with the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape last year made their first appearance in the Mthatha high court on Monday after the matter was transferred from the Lusikisiki regional court.

The case was postponed to May 16 for the defence to indicate if they are ready to proceed with the trial.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state was ready to proceed with the trial of Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, and Songezo Vuma, 20.

The accused, who have all abandoned bail, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, 18 charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“They are charged with the shooting that occurred on September 28 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed. They have also been linked to the murder of politician Mncedi Gijana in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024,” Tyali said.

TimesLIVE

Crime researcher Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane dies in road accident

Irish-Qhobosheane had worked on policing and crime matters within the government and civil society for three decades
National
12 hours ago

Apartheid operatives to face charges for the murder of the Cosas Four

Judge says the crime of apartheid was already a crime under customary international law when Cosas youths were murdered
National
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa says fight against crime must go beyond policing

'It affects the economy, discourages investment and disrupts business activity'
National
4 days ago

MARIANNE MERTEN: Strategy needed, not rhetoric and knee-jerk responses

Intelligence and police services ended Pagad’s urban terror but are now stuck in bureaucracy and vacuousness
Opinion
5 days ago

Mchunu ‘not formally briefed’ on Ipid’s decision to drop probe into KZN police commissioner

Reports emerged on Thursday that Ipid had officially withdrawn its investigation into Mkhwanazi, effectively clearing him of any wrongdoing
National
3 days ago

Tshwane mayor plans six of the best for capital city

Priority areas include finance, infrastructure, services, safety and governance
National
4 days ago

Chief justice worried about high rape incidents in SA, sexual harassment within judiciary

Mandisa Maya says many cases were unreported as the public does not trust the justice system
National
5 days ago

Proposed weapons rules ‘would disarm those fighting crime’

Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s draft weapons rules criticised as a threat to the public
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Leading parties ‘put SA first’ in renewed talks ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi ...
National
3.
RAF head Letsoalo will show bank statements to ...
National
4.
Tshwane mayor plans six of the best for capital ...
National
5.
Government reviews municipal funding model as ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa confident police can hunt down Lusikisiki killers

National

Death toll in Eastern Cape mass shooting rises to 18

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.