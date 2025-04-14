RAF head Letsoalo will show bank statements to SIU as part of probe
Collins Letsoalo says he is not corrupt and will not be found wanting in the final outcome of the SIU probe
14 April 2025 - 13:32
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO, Collins Letsoalo, has committed to giving the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) access to his bank account statements to prove he “is not corrupt”, amid a probe into multimillion-rand contracts and tenders into the entity.
Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Letsoalo said the RAF followed all legal requirements in a R79m lease for a Johannesburg building office in which he did not approve a bid evaluation committee’s (BEC’s) recommendation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.