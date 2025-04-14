RAF and Sars clash over R1bn ‘contempt of court order’ in R5.1bn refund debacle
Sars accused of taking nearly R1bn from the RAF levy before final court outcome of Eskom diesel funds case
14 April 2025 - 18:42
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has taken the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to court, accusing the tax authority of breaching an interim court order when it withdrew almost R1bn from the RAF levy pending a legal dispute between the two entities.
The RAF and Sars are at odds over R5.1bn that the tax authority wants to take from the RAF levy to pay Eskom for diesel refunds. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.