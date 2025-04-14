New drive in place to build capacity in local government, Godongwana says
National Treasury has shifted to an institutional focus rather than one on individuals
14 April 2025 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says a new approach to developing local government capacity has been developed as past practices have proved ineffective.
Local government is plagued by mismanagement, poor financial controls and corruption which severely affect service delivery. ..
