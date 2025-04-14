National

Inquest into activist Griffiths Mxenge’s death postponed until June

State prosecutor calls for pause to give witnesses time to prepare for reopening of apartheid-era hearing

14 April 2025 - 14:37
by MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, former KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Ntombodidi Mxenge-Makhanya, daughter of Griffiths Mxenge, in court. Picture: MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, former KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Ntombodidi Mxenge-Makhanya, daughter of Griffiths Mxenge, in court. Picture: MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

An inquest into the death of anti-apartheid lawyer and activist Griffiths Mxenge scheduled to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday was postponed to June for witness preparation.

State prosecutor Siyabonga Ngcobo called for the matter to be postponed to give witnesses time to prepare themselves for the hearing.

Ngcobo said they had subpoenaed several witnesses, including notorious Vlakplaas askari assassin Joe Mamasela, to testify.

“Based on our experience, the process usually takes about three weeks, but sometimes it takes more. That is why we asked for a postponement,” said Ngcobo.

Judge Pieter Bezuidenhout granted the postponement, saying he hoped all parties would be ready for the hearing provisionally adjourned until June 17.

Speaking to the media after the postponement, Mxenge’s daughter Ntombodidi Mxenge-Makhanya said the reopening of the inquest into her father’s death 44 years ago was welcomed by his family.

“As a family we hope it will bring closure and heal the wounds inflicted by the death of our father,” she said.

Mxenge-Makhanya, who was eight years old when her father was killed, said they were also looking for justice.

“We always wanted to know who killed our father to get closure.”

She said it was painful to know her father was “killed like a dog” since no-one was arrested.

“My father loved people. Our home in Umlazi was always full of people who came to visit him because of his humility.”

The court was packed and security was tight. ANC top brass at the hearing included former health minister Zweli Mkhize and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The party’s national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the ANC welcomed the start of inquests into the “tragic, unresolved and mysterious deaths” of Mxenge, as well as Chief Albert Luthuli.

“The proceedings mark a significant moment in our nation’s quest for truth, justice and accountability. For decades their families, comrades and the broader South African society have lived with the pain of unanswered questions surrounding the suspicious circumstances of their deaths,” she said.

“The ANC as a people’s movement rooted in justice and dignity has consistently called for these matters to be fully ventilated so truth may triumph over silence and impunity.”

TimesLIVE

Luthuli inquest told of apartheid-era collusion

The state will expose the cruelty meted out to apartheid opponents, says prosecutor
National
12 hours ago

Askari assassin Joe Mamasela wants memorial for apartheid-era victims

Although Mamasela was denied amnesty by the TRC’s amnesty committee, he has never been charged
National
4 months ago

Inquests into apartheid deaths of Luthuli and Mxenge to be reopened

Justice minister also orders reopening of inquest into death of civic leader Booi Mantyi
National
11 months ago
