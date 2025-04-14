Fresh compact design, same big insights: Business Day unveils bold new look

We have listened to the advice of many readers and, in response, are making the newspaper easier for you to handle. From the comfort of your home to a crowded Gautrain, the new, more compact size ensures that you can enjoy your daily dose of news and analysis without spatial constraints. It’s designed to be user friendly in all environments, whether at your desk, a coffee shop or on a flight.

Even with these changes, we are unwavering in our primary goal: to provide SA’s most engaging and insightful daily news and analysis packages for business professionals. For decades, Business Day’s coverage has strived to throw articles forward, to look ahead, not just recount yesterday’s events, but also analysing their implications and what might happen next. This forward-thinking approach continues to define our journalism today.

And yes, we know, the demands on your valuable time is stretched further than ever. But we believe our readers value our approach to understanding the news and explaining events, or what we, in journalism parlance, refer to as the “so what”. It’s an approach that puts you, the reader, front and centre of our daily operations.

Business Day is your sanctuary from the cacophony of modern life — curating the most important stories for business and financial professionals. We’re committed to providing you with a focused and insightful experience, cutting through the clutter to bring you the news that truly matters. Because, let’s be honest, we all need a bit of sanity in a world filled with misinformation, clickbait and influencer opinions.

Tiisetso Motsoeneng,

Acting editor of Business Day