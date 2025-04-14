Apartheid operatives to face charges for the murder of the Cosas Four
Precedent-setting decision has implications for other cases including Israel and Palestinians
In a global precedent-setting decision, the Johannesburg high court on Monday ruled that two apartheid policemen accused of blowing up four youths 43 years ago can be prosecuted for the first-tier international crime of apartheid.
Former Vlakplaas askari Ephraim Mfalapitsa and former police security branch explosives expert Christiaan Rorich were denied amnesty at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 2001 for luring Congress of South African Students (Cosas) members Eustice “Bimbo” Madikela, Peter Mataboge, Fanyana Nhlapo and Zandile Musi into an explosives-loaded trap that killed all but Musi on February 15 1982...
