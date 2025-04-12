National

Trump threatens US no-show at SA G20

American president cites ‘land confiscation and genocide’ as his reasons for rejecting summit

13 April 2025 - 17:45
by Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump has expressed his reservations about attending a G20 Leaders' Summit in SA later this year. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
US President Donald Trump has expressed his reservations about attending a G20 Leaders' Summit in SA later this year. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD

US President Donald Trump has threatened to be a no-show for the G20 Leaders’ Summit set to take place in SA later this year. 

In yet another attack on the SA government, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, expressing his reservations about attending the summit, citing “land confiscation and genocide” as his reasons for not coming to the country.

“How could we be expected to go to SA for the very important G20 meeting when land confiscation and genocide are the primary topics of conversation?

“They are taking the land of white farmers, and then killing them and their families. The media refuses to report on this. The US has held back all contributions to SA. Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don’t think so.”

Relations between SA and the US were strained after SA took Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide against the people of Palestine.

African mineral beneficiation a key focus of SA’s G20

Harnessing of critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development identified as a priority
National
2 hours ago

SA’s stance on the war between Ukraine and Russia has also caused tensions between the two countries, but SA had not been on the receiving end of long-lasting consequences until Trump took over from his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump announced he would withdraw the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) funding to SA, slashing SA’s reported $2.3bn (R42.38bn) annual response to Aids budget by about 17%.

SA again found itself in the red with Washington after the signing into law of the contentious Expropriation Bill.

The bill saw Afrikaner interest group AfriForum and Solidarity members seeking help from Trump’s administration, saying genocide was being committed against white South Africans and illegal invasions and seizures of their land were taking place.

The US has since offered white Afrikaners in SA refugee status.

TimesLIVE

ALSO READ:

Solly Malatsi urges G20 countries to regulate AI

The communications minister wants to increase the number of languages used by AI systems, a common criticism of the technology
National
5 days ago

SHAWN HAGEDORN: Hard for Ramaphosa to beat Trump on morality with patronage intact

SA’s crime and unemployment disasters trace directly to an ANC-driven patronage system
Opinion
5 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pretoria vs Washington — Trump’s white mischief

Harnessing the collective strength of the Global South — where SA is widely respected — is the only viable option
Opinion
6 days ago

JOHN MARÉ: SA needs to up its diplomatic game

It is imperative that improved action is taken, using relevant diplomacy, to better use international partnerships
Opinion
4 days ago

TERENCE CORRIGAN: The potholed road from Johannesburg to Washington

SA’s foreign affairs are achieving rare public attention for all the wrong reasons
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tshwane mayor plans six of the best for capital ...
National
2.
Grim suicide data highlights midlife despair in SA
National
3.
New petroleum SOE begins operations after week’s ...
National
4.
Builders hit with tough new regulations after ...
National
5.
Parliamentary budget office shreds VAT hike
National

Related Articles

US funding cuts could see 150,000 further HIV infections in SA by 2028

National

SA citrus farmers say US tariffs threaten 35,000 jobs

National

No immediate risk to SA medicine supplies from Trump’s tariffs, says industry ...

National / Health

SAM MKOKELI: Rise of Trump stinks of state capture

Opinion

HILARY JOFFE: What the tariff turmoil means for our small, open economy

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: When politics looks like it’s breaking, it actually is

Opinion / Columnists

WIM NAUDÉ and MARTIN CAMERON: How SA can beat Trump at his tariff war

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa needs to snap out of it

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.