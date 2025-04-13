Leading parties ‘put SA first’ in renewed talks on VAT increases
ANC and DA say they have had frank, honest and constructive engagements on the way forward in the GNU
13 April 2025 - 17:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration has a mountain to climb if the Treasury’s proposed VAT increase is to be scrapped by May 1.
The ANC’s top brass will meet on Monday after political consultations with the DA, EFF and MK Party at the weekend, which found that there is “zero” support for a VAT hike, insiders in all political parties independently confirmed to Business Day on Sunday. ..
