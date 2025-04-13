African mineral beneficiation a key focus of SA’s G20
Harnessing of critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development identified as a priority
13 April 2025 - 17:11
The beneficiation of critical minerals in Africa would be a key focus of SA’s presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this year, international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola said.
“The harnessing of critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development has been identified as one of the four priorities of our presidency,” Lamola said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by ANC MP Andisiwe Kumbaca...
