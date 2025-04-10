US funding cuts could see 150,000 further HIV infections in SA by 2028
Study finds situation can be avoided if the government covers some of the defunded services
10 April 2025 - 18:24
The cancellation of US funding to could lead to between 150,000 and 295,000 additional HIV infections in SA by the end of 2028 unless the government covers some of the defunded services.
That’s one of the preliminary findings of a new modelling study commissioned by the national health department to look into the effect of funding cuts to the US President’s Emergency Plan For Aids Relief (Pepfar) in SA...
