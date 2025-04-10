Tshwane mayor plans six of the best for capital city
10 April 2025 - 14:47
ActionSA councillor Nasiphi Moya, executive mayor of the city of Tshwane, used her state of the capital address on Thursday to announce six priority areas aimed at shaping the metro as an ideal investment and tourism destination.
Moya’s priority areas include financial stability and revenue enhancement; economic revitalisation and investment attraction; infrastructure development and service delivery acceleration; a safe and clean city; social services and community wellbeing; and strengthening governance and customer care. ..
