Tau ignored Patel’s concerns about legal sector change, argue top law firms
Trade minister Parks Tau will defend the policy, with his department saying transformation is one of the GNU’s key priorities
10 April 2025 - 13:26
One of SA’s top law firms has accused trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau of acting unreasonably by not addressing his predecessor’s concerns before he signed the government’s policy on the transformation of the legal sector into law.
Tau promulgated the broad-based BEE legal sector code, which replaces the generic BEE code policy, in September 2024 and triggered a legal battle with large law firms. ..
