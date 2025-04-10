National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 13

Bruce Whitfield talks to author Sara Collins about the Booker Prize

10 April 2025 - 08:35
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The Booker Prize is the biggest literary award in the world. It can change lives and make careers.

But who decides which is the best book? How do you take a collection of subjective opinions and choose a winner? Sara Collins is a prize-winning author, broadcaster, podcaster, former lawyer and, in 2024, was a Booker judge. She takes us inside the process — which starts with reading 156 books — and reveals her own thoughts on Samantha Harvey’s Orbital, the eventual winner.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew

Episode 7: Best of season 1

Episode 8: With Colin Ingram

Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey

Episode 10: With Mark Purdy

Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein

Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 12

Bruce Whitfield speaks to author Nuala Walsh
National
1 week ago

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 11

Whitfield speaks to Prof Cass Sunstein
National
2 weeks ago
