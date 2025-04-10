The Booker Prize is the biggest literary award in the world. It can change lives and make careers.
But who decides which is the best book? How do you take a collection of subjective opinions and choose a winner? Sara Collins is a prize-winning author, broadcaster, podcaster, former lawyer and, in 2024, was a Booker judge. She takes us inside the process — which starts with reading 156 books — and reveals her own thoughts on Samantha Harvey’sOrbital, the eventual winner.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 13
Bruce Whitfield talks to author Sara Collins about the Booker Prize
